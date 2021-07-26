Registrations open for Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2021

For quiz lovers registrations are open for the 18th edition of the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz. After the success of its inaugural online version in 2020, the business quiz this year too will be held online. The registration began on July 15 and is open until August 15, 2021.

The pan-India quiz competition will start with a prelim. In all the competition is divided into 12 clusters and after two levels of online prelims, the top 12 finalists from each cluster will be invited for wild card finals out of which top six finalists will then compete in the 12 online cluster finals. In each of the cluster finals, the top scorer will be recognised as winner and the second top scorer will be announced as runner-up. The winners and runners-up at the cluster finals will receive prizes of Rs 35,000 and Rs 18,000 respectively. The final event is scheduled to be held tentatively in October 2021. The winner will receive a grand prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy. The prizes are being supported by Tata CLiQ.

Renowned quizmaster Giri Balasubramaniam, aka ‘Pickbrain’, known for his unique quizzing style, will continue to be the quizmaster for this edition too.