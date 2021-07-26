MRF- Goa bags first prize at CII Kaizen competition

CII-Goa held the third edition of the state level Kaizen competition for manufacturing companies. The competition held in the virtual mode on July 23, announced MRF Ltd as the winner in the large category. Verna based Pentair Water India Ltd, and GMI Zarhak Moulders Pvt Ltd. were winners in the medium and small category respectively.

Kaizen is one of the benchmarked tools that not only enhances the growth of an organisation, but also uplifts the morale of the employees as it involves collaboration, commitment and teamwork from top to down.

The concept involves setting standards and then continually improving productivity, quality, safety, delivery and morale together

with reduction of maintenance and manufacturing cost.

The competition had Yatish Kumar Mathur former head operations, Force Motors for Pithampur Works, Trivesh Pooniwala, chief manager, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company, Umesh Bhatia, erstwhile manufacturing head, Amtech Electronics India Ltd., as jury members.

At the inaugural Atul Jadhav, chairman CII Goa, welcomed the participants and encouraged the industry to participate in such programs. “Kaizens promise big rewards through continuous incremental change,” said Jadhav. “Every participating team is a winner,” said Mahendra Wani, location head, Siemens, Goa.

Competition participants were mainly work force at the shop floor. The MRF winning team comprised, Sukumaraswami Bangarimath, Srihari Nayak and Dhiraj Shetkar.

Siemens was the runner-up winner in the large category while the second runner-up prize was shared between IFB Industries and Goa Glass Fibre. The consolation prize was won by Vedanta.

In the medium category, Kineco Kaman was the runner-up winner.