IHCL expands amã Stays & Trails portfolio

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), expanded its amã Stays & Trails portfolio with the opening of seven heritage tea estate bunglows in Munnar. The bungalows brings alive the magic of the rolling hills and emerald-green tea plantations for travelers.

“Amã Stays & Trails is India’s first branded home stay product. Our new additions in Munnar are in line with our vision for expansion to capture the growing demand for private stays. Munnar, with its breath-taking vistas and proximity to key cities offers travelers a unique and immersive experience of life in a tea estate. With the opening of these tea estate bungalows, amã steps into yet another new destination,” said Sarabjeet Singh, head, expressions, IHCL.

The brand currently has a portfolio of 44 bungalows and villas with 14 under development. The home stays are present across Alappuzha and Munnar, Kerala; Coorg and Chikmagalur in Karnataka; Goa; Madh Island, Mumbai and Lonavala, Khadakvasla and Alibag in Maharashtra.