HDFC Bank launches COVID scholarship for students

HDFC Bank announced the launch of COVID crisis support scholarship for students who have lost either or both of their parents and also students whose earning family member have lost their employment during the pandemic. The scholarship is part of Parivartan, the CSR arm of the bank. The scholarship is meant for school students as well as those pursuing UG, PG and diploma courses. Under this scholarship scheme, students will be provided with a one-time financial assistance ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 75,000. The bank has created a corpus of Rs 9 crore for the scholarship programme and aims to help around 3,200 students.

Students whose annual family income is less than Rs 6 lakh per annum, and are pursuing studies in Indian boards and universities are eligible to apply. This crisis support scholarship is especially for those students who are on the verge of dropping out due to financial constraints due to the pandemic.

The scholarship programme will be managed by Buddy4Study India Foundation which hosts one of the largest scholarship platforms in India. This is the second scholarship programme run by the bank after the Educational Crisis Support Scholarship (ECSS), which runs annually.