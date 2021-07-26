Entries invited for Lexus design award India 2022

Lexus India announced the fifth edition of its prestigious Lexus Design Award India 2022. The competition is for designers to showcase their creativity and talent. Entries are being accepted from 23rd July 2021 to 15th September 2021.

The last 4 editions of the competition saw over 2,600 creative proposals from designers across the country. The designs were primarily focused at solving problems in key areas such as healthcare, energy conservation, sustainable goods, waste management, public utility among others. Some notable winning entries include UniCast, a resizable cast for healing fractures, CleaneRat, an IoT-powered sewer maintenance robot, Accufill, a device that provides a real-time reading of fuel being pumped into the vehicle tank, Iceheal that provides hot & cold treatment for quick pain relief and Samarth, a modular air purification system.

Contestants will have to ideate and express their originality using the three key principles of the Lexus brand – Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate. Along with these, a new criterion has been added this year, where designers will also have to demonstrate how their entries bring happiness to people

around the world. Their designs should anticipate future challenges faced by society and imagine engaging and innovative ways to contribute to a sustainable future, while seamlessly enhancing the happiness of all.

PB Venugopal, president, Lexus India said, “We are proud to announce the call for the fifth edition of the Lexus design Award. We are delighted to extend our brand to such a space that caters to innovation and identification of solutions for a better, more sustainable tomorrow for our country. We are confident in the abilities of Indian designers and look forward to seeing what our talented participants have to offer this year

Entries will be judged across 10 categories such as established work, product design, furniture, textile, craft, public utility, lifestyle accessory, conceptual work and design thinking. In addition there are also student and open category. Winners will be awarded with the coveted Lexus Design Award India trophy designed by Michael Foley, the renowned designer.