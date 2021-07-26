Collective push for dairy farming in Goa

To encourage large dairy units in the state the government last week tweaked the community dairy farming scheme to make it more attractive to dairy farmers.

The new Community Dairy Farming Scheme (Amended 2021), notified on July 22, is with more monetary inducement to dairy farmers. It also removes some of the restrictions in the previous scheme.

Dairy farmers in the state will now be able to get (maximum) subsidy incentive of Rs 1.75 crore per farm compared to Rs one crore previously. Further it is optional for community farm units to own land for fodder cultivation.

“The community group may desirably possess irrigated land for green fodder cultivation or use other alternatives like silage, hydroponic etc. as a source of fodder,” says the amended scheme. Whereas in the old 2019 policy “fodder cultivation was mandatory and had to be undertaken at least two months prior to purchase of the animals.”

The other change made in the amended policy is extending the scope of the scheme to an existing community farm while previously the policy was only for new units. The amended policy also mentions that, the community farm unit must be registered with the registrar of cooperative societies, while previously the registering authority was not specified.

The amended scheme says that, members of the community farm should have a background of at least 15 days practical training in dairy management.

An altogether good concept community dairy farming is being encouraged across states by the union government as they remove several of the hurdles faced in increasing milk production. Community farms result in large-scale milk output as the farm unit gets common infrastructure by way of modern dairy equipments such as milk parlour, milk cooler and feed mixing plant etc.

In Goa the model is even more attractive as the typically dairy farms are of small size. A serious milk farmer is one who owns more than 10 animals, while farmers who have more than 40 animals are considered big. In all, there could be just about 30 farms that are classified as big.

The state has a community dairy farming scheme in place since 2016, with the government revising the terms periodically to enthuse farmers. However ground level check reveals that the concept has still to take off with just three community dairy farms approved by the animal husbandry department.

The three community farms were sanctioned a paltry subsidy of Rs 15.45 lakh until December 31, 2020, reveals the state Economic Survey 2020-21. The Survey does not disclose the yield of the three community farms; however it does divulge a decelerating trend in Goan milk production reflected in decreased milk procured by the Goa Dairy from member cooperative societies.

Milk production from Goa Dairy production is hit a plateau of 65,000 litres per day while the current demand is about 2.5 lakh litres per day. During the tourism season the demand is around four lakh litres per day, with imports from neighbouring states meeting the gap.

Dairy farmer Joseph D’Souza, chairman, food processing committee, GCCI, says that, Goan milk production is not increasing because of several difficulties faced by the farmers with the primary obstacle being lack of fodder.

He says that, the economics of any dairy farm becomes unviable in the absence of assured supply of green fodder at affordable prices.

“Fodder has to be grown in the state like a cash crop and sold to dairy farmers so that they can focus on their core activity. Dairy farming by itself is a whole time activity and a farmer cannot be made to cultivate fodder separately,” points out D’Souza.

He adds that presently farmers are purchasing green fodder from Belagavi but with diesel cost increasing by the day the cost of procuring is high. “With all dairy farmers in the state facing a shortage of fodder it is not surprising that the community dairy farming is not succeeding, says D’Souza.

The 2021 Community Dairy Farming scheme says that, small dairy units of around 10 cows are not much profitable to take up as a business. “The farmers with limited land holding also find it difficult to expand the existing units due to scarcity of land and other infrastructure requirements. The idea behind the scheme is to facilitate group of people coming together with a common intention of dairy farming on a community basis with common infrastructure support.”

The scheme supports community farms with minimum 50 milch animals to be extended to maximum 200 animals and by group of minimum five members.

The scheme intends to promote dairy farming as an industry and to provide self-employment to the youth by assisting the interested community groups. The group can buy cross bred cows/ improved she buffaloes/ / indigenous breed of cows namely Sahiwal, Gir and Red Sindhi, Rathi, Tharparkar, says the notification.