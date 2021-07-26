WRD officials directed to conduct ‘investigation’ to find out reason behind floods

Ponda: PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar, on Sunday said that the government will take action against Karnataka if it is found that water released from Supa dam is the reason behind floods in the state.

The Minister made this statement at Opa, following inspection of the water treatment plant.

Upon being questioned by the media, the PWD Minister said that “many people are claiming that water released from the Supa dam in the Karnataka is the reason behind the floods in the state, but there is no clarity in that.”

“Water Resource Department (WRD) officials are directed to investigate the matter, and based on their report, truth will be revealed. Karnataka is claiming that water released from Supa dam flows through the Ragada river, which flows to Karwar,” the Minister said.

Speaking further, the Minister said that “Opa Water Treatment plant has suffered a loss of around Rs 70 lakh due to flooding.”

Further, the Minister assured to reconstruct the mud houses which collapsed during the floods in the state.