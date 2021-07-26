Water supply to Panaji resumes

Ponda taluka failed to receive water supply on Sunday

Ponda: Though the water supply to Panaji was resumed on Saturday, residents of the Ponda taluka were left without drinking water till Sunday night with the PWD failing to resume the supply owing to technical glitches in the pumps.

PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar inspected the water treatment plant at Opa, and then assured to resume the entire water supply by Sunday night.

PWD officials informed that “reinstallation of the pumps was delayed due to some technical glitches and heating process of the pumps, which requires a lot of time. By Sunday evening, the PWD had managed to restore one pump out of seven, and 16 MLD water was provided to parts of Priol and Marcaim constituencies, while installation work of the other pumps will be completed by mid-night and water supply to Ponda, Shiroda, Cumbharjua and Marcel will be resumed then

after.” Meanwhile, residents of Ponda, especially, from the town area had to dependent on tanker water.