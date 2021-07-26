Retired seafarers awaiting ‘pension scheme’ benefit

Margao: Despite assurances by the Chief Minister and others, retired seafarers are yet to receive benefit under the Goa Welfare Pension Scheme for retired seafarers and seafarers’ widows.

The Goa Seamen Association of India (GSAI) has written yet again to the MLAs, asking for their help in the matter.

Earlier last month, as seafarers celebrated Seafarers’ Day, the Goa Welfare Pension Scheme for retired seafarers and seafarers’ widows was declared, and the notification for the scheme had come into effect from June 1, 2021 to November 31, 2021.

“It is almost two months, and the seafarers and widows are still awaiting the release of the amount from the NRI department, which has been delayed. Most of the beneficiaries have submitted their life certificate and bank details to their concerned MLA as well as at the GSAI office, which has been submitted to the NRI department. The new beneficiary, mostly above 60 years of age have to run from pillar to post to do the formalities to obtain various certificates so they become eligible and do not miss out due to the expiry date of the scheme, which is hardly four months away,” said GSAI president Frank Viegas.

He further added that the GSAI has also informed the Chief Minister and the NRI Commissioner to make the scheme permanent.

“With hardly four months left and since the funds have not been released, we have made representation as per the request of seafarers community to Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, Minister for WRD Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, MLA Vijai Sardesai, MLA Aleixo Reginaldo and MLA Churchill Alemao. We have asked them to take it to a logical conclusion and bring it to the attention of the Chief Minister so the Goa Welfare Pension Scheme for seafarers can be made permanent, to clear the arrears and not to harass the seafarers community to knock the doors of the government again and again since most of the beneficiaries are also the senior citizens, who find it difficult to move out and specially at the time of COVID-19 pandemic,” said Viegas.