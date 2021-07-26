Peetharohana ceremony at Partagali Mutt on July 30

Panaji: Peetharohana ceremony of Srimad Vidyadheesh Teerth Shripad Vader Swamiji will be held on July 30 at 3.10 pm, in accordance with the ‘koul prasad’ of Shree Ram Dev, says a press release issued here by the central math committee of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Mutt.

“Subsequently, on July 31, the 24th Mathadhipathi of Mutt Parampara will perform Vyas Pooja, and commence observing the 5th Chaturmasa Vrata, and the third, in Partagal Mutt at 5 pm. On completion of these two rituals with the blessings of Hari-Guru, Swamiji will travel to visit disciples in stages,” adds the press release.

“Swamiji has expressed the desire that due to the current climatic conditions and the pandemic, the necessary religious activities shall be carried out without any glorification. Attempts are being made to relay the Peetharohana ceremony live or relay the recordings subject to technical conditions,” mentions the release.