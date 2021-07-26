NCP demands repair of Siolim road by Aug 5

Mapusa: State Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unit, on Sunday, demanded that the state government should repair ‘potholed’ road in Siolim by August 5.

The party also threatened that if the road is not repaired, it would stage a protest.

Raising the issue of bad condition of the road in Siolim-Marna village, NCP leaders – Sanjay Barde, general secretary along with Manohar Gadekar, Sanju Tivrekar, and Mahesh Barde, on Sunday, said that “entire road stretch in Siolim is in a totally bad condition and due to which commuters are facing hardship. The condition of the road shows failure of government and local representatives to get it repaired.”

“The road, which has a length of 3.5 to 4 kilometre is in a bad condition. There is need to build drains and do concretisation as asphalting will not be possible during the rains,” said Barde.