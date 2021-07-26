Mining scam probe drags on for seven years

AMRESH PARAB | NT

Panaji: Investigation into the alleged multi-crore mining scam by the special investigation team of Goa police is still on, seven years after the probe had started.

Out of a number of alleged illegal mining cases, investigation into the main mining case is in progress even as around 126 mining leases are being examined, said a police officer on Saturday.

In February 2018, the SIT filed a provisional chargesheet against 16 accused, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, in connection with the main mining case in which the SIT is examining several mining leases pertaining to renewal and other alleged illegalities.

Thereafter in March 2020, after a gap of around two years, the probe into the main mining case was fast-tracked.

In the main mining case, the SIT is examining around 126 leases with regard to renewal and other alleged illegalities.

Senior police officers claimed that several documents pertaining to the mining leases have been scrutinised.

“The probe is lengthy,” police sources said, adding that “additional chargesheets will be filed when the investigation pertaining to those particular leases is complete”.

The SIT is also in the process of seeking permission to transfer the main case from the special court in Margao to the principal sessions court in Panaji.

Apart from the main mining case, the SIT had filed chargesheets in other cases pertaining to illegal mining after completing the investigation. However, in two such cases, the concerned court had discharged the accused. In August last year, the SIT reopened an alleged illegal ore transportation case, with regard to which an offence had been registered against an ore trading firm and mines department officials.

The sessions court had accorded permission to the SIT to reopen the case and conduct further investigation. The SIT had filed a closure report in the case in June 2015. First information report in the alleged mining scam was registered in 2013 based on a complaint filed by the mines department, which had factored in the Shah Commission report as well as public accounts committee and the central empowered committee reports. Thereafter the government formed the SIT to probe the alleged mining illegalities.