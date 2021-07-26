‘Margao civic body has managed to resolve waste-dumping site issue’

NT Desk
Margao: Chairperson of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC)  Lyndon Pereira, on  Saturday, informed that the civic body has managed to resolve the waste-dumping  site  issue that cropped up on Friday, and continued dumping of the waste at the GSUDA land, located near the KTC.

On Friday, the private bus owners, who used to park their buses on this land had opposed the  dumping of the waste there, claiming waste  was being dumped right in the area where they used to park their buses. 

The chairperson later visited the area, and it was decided to make way using an earthmoving machinery to make use of the other area. 

MMC is reeling under severe pressure in disposing of the daily generated waste as the  Sonsoddo  waste dumping site is full with the waste. It was informed that  the MMC trucks were kept loaded with the  waste for want of space since  Friday.

“We resolved the issue on  Saturday.  The waste that was in the trucks was unloaded.  We have not dumped the wet waste on the  GSUDA land,”  Pereira  said.

A verbal clash between a councillor from the ruling camp – Damodar Shirodkar and  chief officer Agnelo Fernandes  on the issue of waste disposal was reported on Friday. 

