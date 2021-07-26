‘Margao civic body has managed to resolve waste-dumping site issue’

Margao: Chairperson of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Lyndon Pereira, on Saturday, informed that the civic body has managed to resolve the waste-dumping site issue that cropped up on Friday, and continued dumping of the waste at the GSUDA land, located near the KTC.

On Friday, the private bus owners, who used to park their buses on this land had opposed the dumping of the waste there, claiming waste was being dumped right in the area where they used to park their buses.

The chairperson later visited the area, and it was decided to make way using an earthmoving machinery to make use of the other area.

MMC is reeling under severe pressure in disposing of the daily generated waste as the Sonsoddo waste dumping site is full with the waste. It was informed that the MMC trucks were kept loaded with the waste for want of space since Friday.

“We resolved the issue on Saturday. The waste that was in the trucks was unloaded. We have not dumped the wet waste on the GSUDA land,” Pereira said.

A verbal clash between a councillor from the ruling camp – Damodar Shirodkar and chief officer Agnelo Fernandes on the issue of waste disposal was reported on Friday.