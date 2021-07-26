Jain says BJP, Congress are ‘more interested in power politics’

Curchorem: BJP and Congress are the two sides of the same coin, and are more interested in power politics rather than carrying out development works, alleged Satyendar Jain, Power Minister in AAP’s government in New Delhi.

Jain was interacting with the public during a special programme organised at the residence of CCMC councillor Clementina Fernandes in Bepquegal ward of the CCMC on Sunday.

State president of AAP Rahul Mhambre, vice president Pratima Coutinho, spokesperson Sandesh Talekar, Curchorem co-ordinator James Fernandes, Curchorem constituency in-charge Gabrial Fernandes and councillor Clementina Fernandes were present.

Speaking further, Jain said that “the BJP is worried about AAP coming to power in Goa.”

Mhambre said that “the AAP is going to contest the election on the issue of electricity. The party has given four assurances – free power supply up to 300 units; uninterrupted power supply 24 hours, waiving of charges of access bills and free power supply to farmers.”

“Congress has miserably failed to raise the issues of the people on the floor of the Assembly. Now, the only alternative left is AAP which is striving for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Later, interacting with the media persons Jain said that he is not aware about the various schemes implemented by the BJP government in Goa.

But, he said that the AAP government in Delhi has schemes of free electricity and water, education and health care.

Later, party office was inaugurated at a building near Cine Prashant.