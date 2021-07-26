Flooding kills over 26,500 birds at Mollem hatchery

Loss estimated at around Rs 2.74 crore

Ponda: Mandovi Hatcheries, one of the leading suppliers of chicks in the state, operating from Ponda has suffered major loss after floods hit broiler parents breeding farm at Suktali – Mollem on Friday, killing over 26,500 birds and washing away around 14,000 hatchlings along with other material.

Managing partner of the firm V K Manohar has claimed loss of around Rs 2.74 crore due to the disaster, and has urged state government to provide some aid.

As per the information, due to flooding, water entered the farm at around 6:30 am and before any rescue operation could be taken up water level rose up to 15-16 ft height.

According to Manohar, they were shocked to see the death of 26,558 parent birds due to flash floods, while around 14,000 hatchlings which were produced on the previous day of the flooding at the farm were also washed away. Further, veterinary medicine stock was damaged. Egg trays, water storage tanks, electrical motors of the fogging system, air circulators, tube lights, panel boards of the power supply were all damaged.

“We incurred a heavy loss due to the floods, and is estimated at around Rs 2.74 crore, endangering livelihood of around 50-60 people, who work at the hatchery” Manohar said and added that “we were already struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic and this flood has drowned our business completely.

“Hoping for a support from Goa government in this critical situation,” he added.