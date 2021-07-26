Abandoned vehicles ‘moved out’

Margao: Margao Municipal Council (MMC), on Saturday, removed the abandoned vehicles that were parked on the road shoulder in the wholesale fish market area, with the help of traffic police, after almost three years.

There were several vehicles from the state as well as from the neighbouring states that were abandoned at the site for years.

There were reports that many of them were being used to store the unsold fish so that it could be sold off the following day, as these vehicles were stationed near the wholesale fish market.

The Navhind Times had highlighted the issue. The illegal practice had continued at the site as the authorities concerned had ignored it.

“We started the drive at around seven in the morning. I along with team of market inspectors and some workers went there, and first started removing the encroachment on the road. There were many vendors selling fish on the road. Then called the traffic police and police, and in their presence, the abandoned vehicles were removed. The Maddel residents had complained to the local councillor about the nuisance caused by those involved in the illegalities,” said MMC chairperson Lyndon Pereira.

Sources informed that the Deputy Collector Jyoti Kumari had written to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (traffic), directing the traffic police to remove all the abandoned vehicles along the road near the wholesale fish market area after a couple of Maddel residents complained to her and the other authorities, including the police and the transport department.

The issue was raised in the recently held council meeting.

Pereira had assured to remove these vehicles during his first visit to the place after becoming the chairperson of the MMC.

He said that he tried his best to fulfil the promise given to the people that he would try to remove the vehicles.

It is, however, not known whether the traffic police has seized the vehicles or located the owners and warned them take the vehicles away.