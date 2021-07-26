75 new COVID-19 cases detected in state

Positivity rate stands at 2.17%

Panaji: The state recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the positivity rate standing at 2.17 per cent.

The state recorded six new deaths linked to the virus in the last 24 hours. Till date, the pandemic has claimed 3,132 lives in the state.

As on Sunday, Goa has 1,158 active COVID-19 cases. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,70,491, of which 1,66,201 patients have defeated the deadly disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 96 cases, Vasco – 43 cases, Panaji- 69 cases and Mapusa – 27 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 27 cases, Bicholim – 36 cases, Pernem – 47 cases, Valpoi – 22 cases, Curchorem – 29 cases and Canacona – 17 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 20 cases, Betki – 35 cases, Candolim- 21 cases, Cansarvanem – 13 cases, Colvale – 30 cases, Corlim – 35 cases, Chimbel – 27 cases, Siolim – 43 cases, Porvorim- 30 cases, Mayem – 4 cases, Balli – 27 cases, Cansaulim – 45 cases, Chinchinim – 42 cases, Cortalim – 58 cases, Curtorim – 44 cases, Loutolim – 28 cases, Marcaim – 32 cases, Quepem – 34 cases, Sanguem – 38 cases, Shiroda- 17 cases, Dharbandora – 37 cases, Ponda – 60 cases and Navelim – 25 cases.