State extends curfew by another week

Panaji: In an attempt to bring down coronavirus cases and fatalities caused by the pandemic, the government has extended the statewide curfew by another week.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the curfew will be extended up to 7 am of August 2, 2021.

The order issued by both the district collectors in exercise of powers under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, said, “The restriction is extended for another week, that is from July 26 (7 am onwards) to August 2 (till 7 am) in the state.”

The order said that restaurants will continue remaining open with 50 per cent capacity from 7 am to 9 pm and shops from 7 am to 7 pm subject to adherence to social distancing norms and COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The relaxations with respect to opening of gyms, religious places, salons, conducting offline exams will continue as currently in place.

After duly considering the prevailing situation and the number of COVID positive cases, certain restrictions and prohibitions have been extended for another week so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the pandemic, the order said.

The statewide curfew has been in force since May 9, 2021, which was imposed to arrest the spread of COVID.