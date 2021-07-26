AAP’s Jain in Goa for today’s power debate with Cabral

Panaji: Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain arrived in Goa on Sunday to debate on electricity-related issues with state Power Minister Nilesh Cabral.

The debate, which will be held on Monday afternoon at the Institute Menezes Braganza hall in Panaji, will focus on the ‘free power model’ adopted by the Aam Aadmi Party’s government in Delhi headed by Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP looks forward to put the poser: “Should public money be used for purchasing MLAs or giving free 24/7 electricity.”

Upon arrival in the state, the Delhi Power Minister asked, “If ministers can be given free electricity, then why can’t common Goans, who work hard for their families, be given the same?”

The BJP and Cabral have been rattled after Kejiriwal during his recent to Goa promised to Goans that if the AAP comes to power in Goa, then it will give up to 300 units of free electricity to people of the state every month.

The AAP said that it wants to replicate the ‘free power model’, which is adopted in Delhi by the AAP government there.

The AAP has also assured uninterrupted power supply in the state, if it is voted to power upon the 2022 assembly elections.

Moreover, the AAP has promised waiver in old electricity bills. It has also said that farmers will be given free electricity.