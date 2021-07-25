Tempers rise in villages as floodwaters recede

NT NETWORK

Panaji

With the intensity of rain reducing on Saturday, a day after the deluge witnessed by several talukas in the state, and water receding in some of the flooded areas, life is slowly limping back to normalcy in the affected parts of the state.

However, hundreds of people who have suffered in the form of houses being damaged and belongings getting washed away are yet to come to terms with the reality. Many in the villages are complaining that the authorities did not intimate them despite the weather department providing heavy rain warnings.

In Sattari, which was badly hit by the floods, the affected villagers are demanding immediate compensation while blaming the government for not intimating them despite a heavy rainfall warning from the weather department.

The heavy rainfall and the subsequent floods have caused major damage to crops and plantations in Bicholim taluka. On Saturday, people in Sal, Menkurem, Karapur, Pali Kothambi, Pilgaon and other villages were busy cleaning their houses and piecing their lives back together.