Taluka-level teams set up to assess flood damage

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A day after several parts of Goa witnessed one of the state’s worst floods, leading to widespread destruction and damages to houses, communication lines and standing crops, North Goa District Collector on Saturday constituted taluka-level teams comprising mamlatdar and public works department officials to carry out a damage assessment survey.

The teams will work under the supervision of Deputy Collectors.

The District Collector has asked the teams to take a complete estimate of the damages caused to houses, enumerate the number of affected people and submit a report by Monday so as to provide assistance to the affected people through the state disaster response fund.

Heavy showers and release of water from dams saw the state’s rivers overflowing on Friday thus submerging bridges and villages and causing damages to houses and crops in areas of Sattari, Bicholim,

Ponda, Dharbandora and towns like Sankhali. There were also reports of around 30-40 cows going missing from gaushalas at Nanus.

Due to the torrential rain since July 10, the state has recorded 1045.6 mm of rain, which has exceeded the July average of 1029 mm.

The directorate of fire and emergency services, with the assistance of life guards from Dhrishti Life Saving Services, carried out rescue operations on Friday in Harvalem, Pirol, Querim, Massordem, Honda, Dhabal, Nanus, Padeli, Chorla, Ganja, Tekan, Keran and Vagurme and shifted around 158 people from the flooded areas to safe locations.

Despite the IMD alerts issued during the period from July 10 to July 23 on the possible impact of increased rainfall and strong winds, the state departments remained inactive, and timely action to mitigate the effect on people was absent. In its forecast on increased rainfall activity, the weather department has asked the disaster management authority to monitor the areas vulnerable to landslides and flooding. It has also asked the authorities to monitor the water level of rivers.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has to ensure that areas in the district, vulnerable to disasters, are identified and measures for the prevention of disasters and the mitigation of effects are taken. It also has to ensure that the guidelines for prevention of disasters, preparedness, mitigation of effects and response measures are taken.

Officials at the North District Collector’s office said they had issued a warning through the mamlatdar’s office at taluka level to be circulated in villages that flooding could occur due to the heavy rain and release of water from dams. They also said the villagers in Sattari, Bicholim and Sankhali were urged to move to higher ground.

“When we asked villagers to relocate to safer grounds, it turned out that many did not want to move for various reasons. People are not willing to move unless water enters their houses. We had a similar experience during the 2019 deluge,” an official said and added that it is usually hard to convince the villagers.