State records 144 new COVID-19 cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state, on Saturday, recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate of 2.40 per cent.

Fortunately, no new deaths linked to the virus were recorded in the last 24 hours. Till date, the pandemic has claimed 3,126 lives in the state.

As on Saturday, Goa has 1,238 active

COVID-19 cases.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state currently stand at 1,70,416, of which 1,66,052 patients have defeated the deadly disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 97 cases, Vasco – 48 cases, Panaji- 68 cases and Mapusa – 32 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 27 cases, Bicholim – 38 cases, Pernem – 54 cases, Valpoi – 26 cases, Curchorem – 34 cases and Canacona

– 25 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 22 cases, Betki – 38 cases, Candolim- 22 cases, Cansarvanem – 14 cases, Colvale – 28 cases, Corlim – 35 cases, Chimbel – 29 cases, Siolim – 48 cases, Porvorim- 33 cases, Mayem – 4 cases, Balli – 33 cases, Cansaulim – 29 cases, Chinchinim – 47 cases, Cortalim – 66 cases, Curtorim – 46 cases, Loutolim – 31 cases, Marcaim – 28 cases, Quepem – 37 cases, Sanguem – 43 cases, Shiroda- 14 cases, Dharbandora – 44 cases, Ponda – 70 cases and Navelim – 28 cases.