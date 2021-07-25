Relief to Goans as rain takes a break

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Days after heavy showers pounded several parts of Goa, the rain intensity reduced on Saturday and water receded in some flooded areas, leading to gradual resumption of normal life.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in the state in the last 24 hours and the sky generally remained cloudy.

Out of the 13 rain gauge stations, Mapusa, Panaji, Sankhali, Old Goa, Dabolim, Ponda, Margao, Canacona and Mormugao recorded rainfall ranging between 1 mm and 10 mm, while Pernem, Valpoi, Quepem and Sanguem

received heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said there is a possibility of reduction in the intensity of rainfall in the state over the next four days while the sky is likely to stay overcast.

As per the 48-hour forecast issued by the IMD, the skies will be generally cloudy with moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph till July 28. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places. The minimum temperature is forecast to be below normal in Panaji at 25 degree Celsius.

It further said rainfall is likely to increase from July 28 due to a low-pressure area, which is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected over east and adjoining central and northwest India from July 28.