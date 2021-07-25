Nadda kicks off BJP campaign for 2022 Assembly elections

NT NETWORK

Panaji

National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, J P Nadda, who is in Goa to kick off his party’s assembly election campaign, on Saturday told the state BJP unit as well as his party’s public representatives to maintain contact with masses and help them in calamities such as the ongoing corona pandemic and recent floods in the state. He also took stock of the party’s organisational work in Goa.

Nadda also advised them how to go ahead with preparations for the forthcoming assembly polls by implementing the party’s programmes.

Earlier in the day, Nadda arrived at Dabolim on a two-day visit to Goa. He was welcomed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state party president Sadanand Tanavade and a large number of party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Nadda is in Goa for party’s work. “With this, we have started the preparations of the upcoming elections in the state,” he added.

Later, Nadda addressed a meeting of the BJP MPs as well as legislature wing of the party followed by meetings with members of the state BJP core committee and heads of various wings of the party.

National general secretary of BJP and party’s Goa observer C T Ravi is also in the state.

The visit of the national BJP president is aimed towards strengthening the party organisation in Goa and boosting the morale of

the workers ahead of the crucial state assembly polls scheduled at the beginning of next year.

As per the schedule released by the state BJP unit, Nadda will visit the Mangueshi temple on Sunday morning and then participate in a tree plantation programme with Sadguru Brahmeshanandacharya at Tapobhumi, Kundaim. He, along with the BJP workers, is also expected to listen to the radio programme, ‘Man ki Baat’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning.

Later, he will visit a vaccination centre at Don Bosco High School in the city. He will depart Goa in the evening.