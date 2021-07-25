Cong open to forging alliance with like-minded parties

NT NETWORK

Panaji

All India Congress Committee Secretary in-charge of Goa desk Dinesh Rao on Saturday said the Congress party is “open” for discussions with other political parties on forging a pre-poll alliance for the 2022 state assembly elections due next year.

“We are open for discussion on an alliance with like-minded parties and secular fronts,” Rao said speaking to this daily over phone.

When asked if Congress is also actively considering aligning with Goa Forward Party ahead of the assembly polls, the AICC secretary said, “We will definitely discuss all those issues…there is NCP, Goa Forward and also other parties as well.”

Rao said the decision on change in local leadership will be taken shortly by the Congress high command and added that soon after, he will come down to Goa to chalk out a strategy for the elections with the local leaders.

“Everyone’s opinion has been taken and they (party high command) will take the final decision on what needs to be done. There are other issues…Based on the feedback received from different people, party will shortly take a call on GPCC president,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, Congress legislative party leader Digambar Kamat, Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro, South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, chairman of the party’s co-ordination committee Ramakant Khalap and Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi recently where they had a one-on-one interaction on various issues including change in local leadership and possible alliance with regional political parties.