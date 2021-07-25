CM pegs damage due to deluge at Rs 500 cr

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the state has suffered a loss of around Rs 500 crore due to the flooding caused by the incessant rain.

Stating that the destruction caused by the deluge was much more than the damage suffered by Goa following the Cyclone Tauktae, the Chief Minister said immediate relief in the form of food and shelter is being provided to the people and added that compensation will be given within the next 15 days to the affected people for the damages caused.

Sawant also said he will write to the Centre seeking a relief package for the state. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him up to enquire about the safety and well being of the people in the state. “The Prime Minister has assured full support and assistance to the state,” he added.

“We are expecting substantial relief from the Centre. I have spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I have briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the state. The Union Home Minister has assured all the necessary support for carrying out relief activities,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the state government has assigned responsibilities to IAS officers holding positions of secretaries as visiting officers in the flood-affected talukas.

The order issued by the government on Saturday also stated that the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Finance) will visit the districts along with North and South Goa Collectors to take an overview of the situation. It further said senior police and forest officers will also visit the affected areas in their respective jurisdictions and sensitise their field staff for assisting the District Collectors in the damage assessment and relief work.

Speaking to the local media in Canacona, the Chief Minister assured help to all the people hit by the floods. Sawant said around 5,000 houses have been damaged and added that all families whose houses have been damaged will be compensated as per the damages.