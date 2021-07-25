Bicholim farmers upset over destroyed plantations

NT NETWORK

Sankhali

The heavy rainfall and the subsequent flood has caused major damage to crops and plantations in Bicholim taluka.

On Saturday, people in Sal, Menkurem, Karapur, Pali Kothambi, Pilgaon and other villages were busy cleaning their houses and piecing their lives back together. The fire and emergency services personnel undertook cleaning of the muddy areas in the Bicholim villages.

Top government officials visited the flood-affected areas in the taluka to take stock of the situation. Farmers have been assured all help and compensation for the losses they have suffered after their crops and plantations were destroyed.

Sal villagers and farmers were upset with the village being affected by floods every year and complained that the government had failed to provide safety and security to the farmers. They demanded that the government should find a concrete solution to this issue of flooding.