Affected families in Sattari demand compensation

Valpoi

People from around 21 flood-affected villages in Valpoi and Poriem in Sattari are demanding immediate compensation for the losses suffered due to the recent flooding caused by the incessant rain.

A total of 123 houses have been damaged in the flood that hit Sattari, leaving a trail of destruction in most parts of the taluka and Ganjem and Usgao villages.

Though many leaders are visiting the affected villages and providing essentials to the families, major relief will only come fast if the government authorities speed up their process of assessment and present their reports, feel the villagers.

Locals from Usgao on Saturday questioned the sheer negligence of the administration and asked how such a situation could not be anticipated despite an alert being sounded by the weather department.

“Our village has been totally devastated. We were not prepared for such an unpredictable situation. This flood caused major damage to me and other villagers. Even my car got washed away in the floodwaters but I managed to save it,” said Anant Bhatu from Ganjem pointing towards his damaged car, which he tied to a coconut tree with the help of ropes.

Another villager said, “If we were informed or alerted before, the situation would have been different. Look at the vehicles, essentials and other materials lying outside our houses.

The authorities should have alerted the locals residing near the banks of rivers, as the IMD have provided several warnings of heavy rain in isolated places.”

Many senior citizens from Valpoi told this daily that they had never witnessed such a situation in the last six decades.

A senior official from Sattari said authorities are working on restoring water and power supply. “Team has been directed to carry out assessment of houses collapsed, inundated, roads and bridges that have collapsed and the roads that have caved in in remote areas of Sattari. The team is on the ground and by Monday the assessment report will be presented,” he said.

Meanwhile, some senior citizens said despite heavy rain in the past, rivers in Sattari never crossed the danger level. “However, this year, the rivers seem to have swelled a lot causing damage to property and crops in Sattari and Usgao,” they said.

Some even speculated that neighbouring states may have diverted excess water into River Mhadei.

Meanwhile, over 450 residents of Paikul village in Sattari have been disconnected from Valpoi, as their only mode for travel – an old bridge – got swept away by the floodwaters on Friday.

The state administration, however, on Saturday created a temporary route through a forest for the convenience of the villagers.

A team led by Sattari mamlatdar Dasharath Gawas visited the village to review the situation and met panch members.

“I, along with police personnel and talathi, visited the Paikul village via Bondla wildlife sanctuary by covering a distance of 25 km. Access to the road was bad but with the help of forest department, it has been cleared as a temporary alternative route for the villagers,” said Gawas.

Paikul has around 56 households, which have no access to ration following the collapse of the old bridge. Meanwhile, power supply restoration work was carried out with the help of a local electrician. Presently the locals are using water from the nearby springs and wells and water supply will be restored soon.

“At present, people residing in this village are having sufficient ration for two to three days. However, it is difficult to provide groceries using the present alternative route in the rainy season. Locals have suggested making a way over the existing bandhara or the use of a boat,” said Gawas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has promised to reconstruct the collapsed bridge on priority basis.