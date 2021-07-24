Flood fury: thousands evacuated

NT NETWORK

Ponda

In a tragic incident, an 81-year-old woman drowned in the water after she got washed away in the flood water at Udalshem in Sacorda village in Dharbandora taluka in the wee hours of Friday. The woman is identified as Satyawati, who was found dead in the morning a few metres away from her house after the water level came down in the area.

As per information, houses in Udalshem area of the Sacorda started flooding in the wee hours around 4.30 am and panic spread among the villagers who ran for help.

According to locals, the elderly woman was collecting her belongings at the rear side of her house slipped, fell in the water and got washed away. Later, water level kept on rising in the area, with half of the houses inundating and her family members could not trace her till morning. Later as the water receded, the woman’s body was found entangled amidst the bushes a few metres away from the house.

Meanwhile, hundreds of houses along the Dudhsagar river from Collem to Shigao villages in Dharbandora taluka also got flooded in the wee hours of Friday forcing people

to evacuate.

Villagers informed that water level of the Dudhsagar river started rising at around 4 am and at around 4.30 am, water started entering houses and within an hour, several houses got submerged under water. Some occupants climbed on the terrace of houses while some took refuge in houses of neighbours that were not much affected. Later after 7 am, water started receding and by 11 am, people started looking for their belongings with water receding completely.

Some people in Dharbandora are claiming that the floods were triggered as water was released from the Supa dam

in Karnataka.