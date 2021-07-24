Villages along Chapora river in Pernem bear the brunt

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Ibrampur, Dhargal, Cansarvornem, Chandel, Hasapur, Ozarim, Alorna and Dhargal villages were affected due to increase in water level in River Chapora in Pernem taluka.

Around 600 people and 88 houses were affected. Besides many roads were out of bounds and people were unable to move out. Power supply and mobile network disruption was also witnessed.

Following increase of water in River Chapora due to release of excess water from Tillari dam, water level increased in low-lying areas and water entered villages along the river in Pernem taluka. Water entered houses causing loss to residents as household items, grocery and other items were damaged.

In Pernem, seven villages witnessed flooding wherein altogether 88 houses and over 600 people were affected. A total of 25 houses each were affected in Ibrampur and Dhargal. While in Cansarvornem, 15 houses were affected, in Chandel ten houses were affected, six houses affected in Alorna, five in Haspaur and two in Ozarim.

Deputy Chief Minister and local MLA Manohar Ajgaonkar inspected the flood-affected areas and instructed the authorities to take necessary measures.

During inspection, Pernem deputy collector Ravi Shekhar Nipanikar, agriculture officer Prasad Parab, irrigation officer Anil Parulekar, PWD roads official, fire station in-charge Namdev Parwar, Mamlatdar Anant Malik, PI Jivba Dalvi, and others were also present.

Due to water-logging on the road, movement of traffic was affected as a result, dairy farmers were affected as they were not able to supply milk to society. Around 800 litres of milk is supposedly gone

a waste.