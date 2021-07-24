Valpoi receives extremely heavy rainfall

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Most of the regions in Goa received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours under the influence of low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighborhood.

In the last 24 hours, Valpoi recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 290 mm followed by Sankhali 210 mm.

In August 1952, Valpoi had recorded above 400 mm of rain on a single day and in Sankhali, 290 mm of single-day rain was recorded in June 2009.

Quepem recorded very heavy rainfall of 150 mm in the last 24 hours, while Canacona, Ponda and Old Goa received heavy rainfall of 108.8 mm, 107 mm and 103.1 mm, respectively.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is heavy rainfall, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is very

heavy rainfall and 204.5 mm or more is extremely heavy rainfall.

Other places witnessed moderate rainfall with Panaji receiving 62.6 mm, Mapusa 50 mm, Margao 44.4 mm, Mormugao 41.6 mm and Pernem 35.8 mm.

“The well-marked low pressure area and offshore trough running from Maharashtra to north Kerala coast has enhanced rainfall activity in Goa. There is likelihood of very heavy rainfall to continue for about three more days with scattered and spatial distributions,” IMD said in its weather bulletin.

The department said with increased rainfall activity, the areas vulnerable for landslides and flooding including water levels in rivers needs to be monitored and necessary precautions need to be taken.