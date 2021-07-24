Rain wreaks havoc in Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Incessant rain over Goa caused widespread damage across the state on Friday in one of the worst floods the state has seen with four persons dying, around 1,000 houses getting damaged, old bridges collapsing in Pelavade, Paikul and Ghoteli areas in Sattari and hundreds of people being evacuated from low-lying areas, which were inundated due to the overflowing of rivers.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, ministers and local MLAs, along with government officials, visited the flood-affected areas and took the stock of situation.

The unprecedented floods have badly hit the talukas of Sattari, Bicholim, Ponda, Dharbandora, Bardez and Pernem with the state suffering losses to the tune of crores of rupees. Rescue operations are on with even a Navy helicopter being roped in for the purpose.

In a tragic incident that occurred in Udalshem-Sacorda village in Dharbandora, an 81-year-old woman drowned after she got washed away in the floodwaters in the wee hours of Friday. The woman was found dead in the morning, a few metres away from her house, after the water level subsided.

In another unfortunate incident that occurred at Savoi Verem in Ponda taluka, three labourers died while one has been injured after they got electrocuted as they were undertaking repair work on an electricity line near panchayat office. As per the information available, the incident occurred around 3.30 pm when an old electricity pole collapsed on a live high tension line and the four labourers, who were working in the vicinity, got electrocuted. Two of them died on the spot, while the third labourer succumbed on the way to hospital. The fourth labourer is undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim.

Hundreds of houses located near the Dudhsagar river in Collem and Shigao villages in Dharbandora got flooded in the wee hours with several houses getting completely submerged, forcing the people to rush to safer places. According to locals, the river water level started rising around 4 am and by 4.30 am, the water started entering the houses.

Hundreds of commuters on the Ponda-Belagavi highway were left stranded on both sides of the Khandepar bridge as the access road to the old Khandepar bridge and the service roads of the new Khandepar bridge were submerged blocking the highway till late Friday night. People were rescued late in the evening by Ponda police and fire personnel by forming human chains and using boats.

Several parts of Sattari including Valpoi town and Poriem witnessed a flood-like situation with many houses getting inundated as the water level of River Mhadei and its tributaries rose following the

continuous downpour. Plantations all over Sattari have been destroyed by the floodwaters. A resident of Bhirodem said 15 cows of a dairy farmer got drowned in the floodwaters.

Even as all the four gates of Anjunem dam in Sattari were opened on Friday afternoon and the excess water released in the Kasti and Valvanti rivers, low-lying areas in Bicholim were severely hit by flooding with 35 people rescued by fire personnel with the help of boats and ropes. Areas like Sal, Menkurem, Karapur, Pilgaon, Sakhali Supachi Pud, Pali, Gauthan Virdi and many other places were also affected. People from the areas of Kasti and Valvanti have been alerted, as the water level might rise due to the release of the dam water.

In Ponda, hundreds of houses across the Khandepar river in places like Usgao, Ganjem, Savoi Verem, Vagurme, Murdi, Par-Khandepar and Opa area were flooded and hundreds of people evacuated. Over a hundred people who were trapped in their houses were rescued by the Ponda fire personnel and locals. In a few areas, entire houses have collapsed rendering the occupants homeless.

Camurlim village was the worst affected in Bardez taluka following an increase in the water level of River Chapora. Around 100-odd houses were affected in the village with water also entering many commercial establishments. Besides Camurlim, the other areas that have been affected include Colvale, Nadora and Revora where the low-lying areas were submerged. According to sources, the rise in the water level is a result of the heavy rain since the last few days and release of water from dams.

In Pernem, areas like Ibrampur, Dhargal, Casarvanem, Chandel, Hasapur, Ozarim, Alorna and Dhargal were affected following an increase in the water level of River Chapora due to the release of excess water from the Tillari dam. The low-lying areas got submerged as the water entered the villages leading to blocked roads and stranded locals. Water also entered many houses damaging appliances and household items.

In Sanguem, the areas of Sanvordem, Kalay and Uguem were affected by floodwater with a total of 18 houses getting damaged. In Canacona, the duckbill spillway of the Chapoli reservoir began overflowing after reaching its full capacity.

Meanwhile, many trains were diverted due to heavy rain and landslides in the ghat section of Hubballi division of South Western Railway (SWR). According to South Western Railway (SWR) bulletin, landslides were reported at two locations, between Dudhsagar-Sonaulim stations at 6 am and Caranzol-Dudhsagar stations at 6.20 am on Friday.

The Mangaluru Jn – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express Special, which was running on the diverted route via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj due to the overflowing of Vashishti river between Chiplun and Kamathe, suffered a derailment between Dudhsagar-Sonaulim section. One coach next to engine and the engine partially derailed. No passenger casualty has been reported.