IMD issues red alert for Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa has been listed at the fifth spot in the state-wise rainfall distribution chart of India Meteorological Department (IMD) for receiving excess rainfall of 183 per cent in the last 24 hours after Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha.

The weather department upgraded the warning for Goa from an orange alert to a red alert on Friday, predicting extremely heavy rain over ghats and hilly areas due to intensification of low pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal into a well-marked low pressure area.

Goa recorded 89 mm of heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, which was 183 per cent surplus rain, while Telangana topped the list with 472 per cent excess rain of 56 mm followed by Karnataka 303 per cent, Maharashtra 217 per cent and Odisha 203 per cent excess rain.

The state has received 2169 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 23, which is a 29 per cent surplus compared to the state’s average rainfall during the period and continued to remain on top for receiving highest rainfall in the country.

The weekly average rainfall realised during the week between July 16 and July 23 was 421.4 mm as against the normal rainfall of 249.1 mm. The percentage departure from normal

during this period was 69 per cent. However, from July 10 to July 23, there was 122 per cent excess rain from the normal 471 mm.

During the month of July, the state has witnessed five days of ‘very heavy’ rainfall events ranging between (115.6 mm and 204.4 mm) in 24 hours on July 12, 14, 15, 19 and 22.