Flood-like situation prevails in Sattari

NT NETWORK

Valpoi

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in several parts of Sattari taluka including Valpoi town as well as Poriem constituency with a flood-like situation prevailing in

many villages.

A large number of houses got inundated as the water levels of river Mhadei and other tributaries rose following heavy rains over the past few days. However, luckily no human life

was lost.

“Around 21 villages in Sattari are largely affected with at least 123 houses submerged from the wee hours on Friday as the water level of the Mhadei and Valvanti rivers have increased due to incessant rains that has been lashing the state since over a week,” informed deputy collector Rajesh Ajgaonkar.

“Assessment is being done by the concerned officials. There were no fatalities, but a flood-like situation prevailed and the disaster management team was monitoring the situation and around 65 people whose houses have completely inundated have been rescued,” Ajgaonkar said.

In the early hours of Friday, it was found that almost half of Velus village near Valpoi was inundated while several other villages were cut off as roads were inundated.

House of councillor Vaciyudin Sayyad and other nearby houses in ward 9 were completely submerged. In another incident in ward 3, a house belonging to one Fernandes collapsed.

Meanwhile, water also entered houses causing extensive damage. While the situation in Keri, Advoi were similar. A house collapsed in Advoi while a road got washed away at Sawantwada-Keri.

Sources revealed that water entry in about 15 houses in Khadki has caused a loss of lakhs of rupees.

Due to the collapse of bridges in Pelavade, Paikul and Ghoteli areas, traffic in many villages has been disrupted.

Meanwhile, VMC councillors were seen in their ward taking stock of the situation. VMC chairperson, Shehzin Sheikh said that for the first time in

history, huge damage has been caused in the Valpoi municipal area.

Valpoi MLA and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane took stock of situation in Valpoi, Usgaon and villages of Sattari.

Rane said, “Due to continuous heavy rainfall, Mhadei has been overflowing. Water has entered different parts of Valpoi. Necessary directions have been issued to the collectors to have the disaster management team stationed at Sattari and Usgao.”

“I have already taken up this issue with the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who has assured to compensate the persons whose houses were damaged,” Rane told.

Rane also monitored the situation as he visited flood-affected places in Usgao panchayat areas

in a boat.