Commuters left stranded at Khandepar as roads submerge

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded on both sides of the Khandepar bridge along the Ponda-Belgaum highway on Friday after the access road to the old Khandepar bridge and service roads of the new Khandepar bridge got flooded blocking the highway till Friday late night. Stranded people were rescued late in the evening by forming human chains and using boats.

As per information, the access road on the both sides of the old Khandepar bridge and access road of the new Khandepar bridge (which doesn’t have connecting access road on one side) got flooded at around 11 am and later in the afternoon, water started rising blocking the Ponda-Belgaum highway at Khandepar.

People proceeding towards Ponda from Usgao, Dharbandora and vice versa were left stranded at Khandepar with all alternative routes too submerged under water. By late evening, the number of stranded people started increasing. But the water level did not reduce and it was waist high. Later with no option left, Ponda fire personnel started carrying people near old Khandepar Bridge in boats, while a human chain was formed near new Khandepar bridge to rescue the stranded commuters.