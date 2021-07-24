Around Rs 40-lakh worth crop loss in Sattari

NT NETWORK

Valpoi

Plantations in low-lying areas along the bank of rivers in Sattari taluka have been damaged as water has inundated them.

According to the assessment done by ZAO, Valpoi Vishwanath Gawas, around Rs 40 lakh loss was caused to agriculture in flood-affected areas

in Sattari.

The level of water rose so high that it started overflowing from over the old bridges at Kudshe, Savorshe-Khadki and

Valpoi town.

Meanwhile, water entered into a hardware shop warehouse located in the main town area. A resident of Bhirodem said that 15 crossbred cows of a dairy farmer drowned in the flooded water.

A 1.5m long python was rescued by animal rescue squad member Pradip Gaundalkar while a few youth from Nanus and Valpoi putting their lives at risk rescued stranded cattle. Meanwhile, water also entered the Dabos water treatment plant causing electrical damage.

“The rain has caused damage near the water treatment plant as a landslide occurred and damaged the gated property. Beside water with sludge entered into the machinery causing electrical damage. There is frequent power fluctuation and we have called the concerned person who will repair the same and water supply will be restored on Saturday evening,” said a PWD official on condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, an incident of landslide was witnessed along the Chorla Ghat and transport service from this route is stopped.