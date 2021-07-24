35 stranded villagers rescued in Bicholim

NT NETWORK

Sankhali

While flood-like situation is prevailing in many parts of Bicholim taluka, 35-odd stranded persons were rescued on Friday.

Bicholim, Sal, Menkure, Karapur, Pilgaon, Sakhali, Supachi Pud, Pali and Gauthan Virdi were some of worst-affected areas.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the flood-affected areas and reviewed the situation, directed the officers to prepare a detail report on the damage caused due to rain and floods adding, “We will provide all necessary support to the affected. I have also directed the ZAO to inspect the agricultural loss in the taluka.”

The Tillari dam water level has reached its capacity of 111 metre and huge quantity of water was released causing a rise in water level in rivers.

Bridges at Gavthan, Virdi, Nanoda, Asonoda went under water and all rivers were flowing at dangerous level which has resulted in a huge loss to agriculture.

Some people were shifted to safer places in Sal. Hut of a woman in Karapur was damaged but as the woman was at a relative’s place, she escaped.

Bicholim, Chapora, Valvanti, Par river and other small rivers and streams were flooded. Over twenty houses in the vicinity of Bhumika temple in Sal have suffered damages. Shops at Bicholim were also damaged.

Fifteen-odd houses in Karapur were damaged while some houses in Bhatwadi-Nanoda have been flooded. The Mallikarjun temple at Pali was completely submerged.