BSNL’s phone, broadband services crash

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s telephone and broadband services in the state were completely shut from early Friday morning.

The communication links connecting Goa from neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka through all four different routes got damaged due to heavy rains and landslides.

As per the information provided by Principal General Manager (BSNL-Goa) Sanjay Kumar Choudhary, landline, broadband, FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) and base transceiver station (BTS) services have been totally hit in Goa from 4 am on Friday.

“We have deployed our teams on either side of the borders but we are not able to reach the affected sites to fix the problem due to adverse climatic conditions particularly in Amba Ghat and Amboli Ghat areas. The other routes are passing through Karwar and Hubballi,” Choudhary said.

He said the BSNL’s technical teams are not allowed to move towards the affected sites by the local

administration, as either major landslides have occurred or flood-like situations are being seen in these areas due to heavy rainfall.

“The climatic condition in Karnataka and Maharashtra has not improved. We are on the job and even little respite from rain will help us in a big way. I am confident that if by this evening we see improvement in climatic conditions, our team will try its best to restore atleast one of the four communication links,” the principal general manager said.

Since the BSNL lines are down as a result of which 108 emergency line may not be reachable, the GVK EMRI management has urged the people to contact on 0832-6656969 to seek help in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, late evening on Friday, BSNL mobile networks were reportedly restored in some parts of the state.