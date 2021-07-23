Promote young blood, Rahul advises Goa Cong leaders

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met senior party leaders from Goa in New Delhi and asked them to work unitedly and promote young and new faces for the 2022 state assembly elections.

In a press communiqué issued from Delhi, All India Congress Committee Secretary in-charge of Goa desk Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that during the meeting, Gandhi took stock of the prevailing political situation in Goa and held discussion on various political strategies to be adopted by the grand old party in the run-up to the assembly elections.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) told them (Congress MLAs and leaders) to work unitedly and promote young and new faces to win the assembly elections, and fulfil the popular wishes of Goans by defeating undemocratic, unconstitutional and communal forces in Goa,” statement issued by Rao said.

The statement issued by the AICC Secretary in-charge of Goa desk has no mention about any discussion or decision on the change in local

leadership.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, Congress legislative party leader Digambar Kamat, Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro, South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, chairman of the party’s co-ordination committee Ramakant Khalap, Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, along with AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Dinesh Rao, were present at the meeting.