Money laundering case: court orders framing of charges against Digambar, Churchill

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

A special court in Mapusa on Thursday ordered framing of charges against former chief minister and senior Congress party leader Digambar Kamat and former public works minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Churchill Alemao in a money laundering case.

The court also directed both the alleged accused to present themselves before the court on July 26 to respond to the charges.

On Thursday, Judge Sherin Paul heard the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Kamat and Alemao in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The judge heard the argument and ordered to frame charges against both the alleged accused on July 26. The judge also ordered the alleged accused to remain present in the court.

Special public prosecutor Siddharth Samant appeared on behalf of ED, while P S Rao appeared for Kamat and S Sardesai appeared for Alemao.

In July 2015, the ED had registered an ‘enforcement case information report’ under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with the multi-crore Louis Berger bribery scam. The case was registered based on the first information report filed by the Crime Branch of the Goa police on July 21, 2015.

Consequently, in March 2017, the ED had attached moveable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.95 crore of Kamat and Alemao for their alleged involvement in the bribery case, which was registered against then state ministers and other officials.

Some ministers and officials were allegedly accused of accepting bribes from the US-based firm towards consultancy for water augmentation and sewerage scheme projects, which were funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Meanwhile, in connection with the Louis Berger bribery case involving Churchill Alemao, filed by the Crime Branch, matter was heard by the special court, which further posted it on August 12 for hearing of arguments on an application moved by one of the accused under Section 319 of CrPC. Public prosecutor Anuradha Talaulikar appeared on behalf of the state.