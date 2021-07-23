Industry wants state’s doors opened to tourists

NT NETWORK

Panaji

After nearly four months of closure, tourism stakeholders’ body in the state, Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), on Thursday called for reopening of the tourism industry from August 1.

“Since mid-April, hotels and tourism-related activities are shut in the state. The industry is eagerly waiting to open its doors again to tourists. We hope the government gives the permission to start in the next week,” said Nilesh Shah, president of TTAG.

He said the state is presently getting business travellers and a few visitors. However, technically it is closed for tourists with the government asking for a COVID-19 negative certificate at the borders. “Most Goans have taken the first dose of the vaccine. With passenger movement at the Dabolim airport picking up and hotels seeing slight traction in the check-ins, the industry feels that tourism-related activities should be allowed to resume,” said Shah.

The TTAG is looking at permission for vaccinated tourists and also some kind of formal announcement by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that the state is open for tourism.

“Reopening the industry will just allow hotels and hospitality establishments in the state to survive. The industry sees little prospects of profits in the current year,” pointed

out Shah.

The TTAG is also awaiting response to its demand for relief measures from the state government. The industry body had sought 100 per cent waiver in excise fees, demanded postponing of the increase in licence fees for two years, reduction in electricity tariff for six months along with a host of reductions in statutory dues and taxes to the local bodies.

After many lockdowns and restricted curfews by the central and state governments over the last one year, the tourism industry has suffered tremendously, claimed TTAG.

According to the department of tourism, the state received 11.58 lakh tourists until August 2020 comprising of 8.76 lakh domestic tourists and 2.82 lakh foreign tourists. In 2019, the state had received 80.64 lakh tourists of which 88 per cent were domestic.

In the current year, tourist arrivals were healthy during the first three months of the year before the surge of cases during the COVID-19 second wave, resulting in hotels facing cancellation of bookings. Curfew restrictions were also imposed in the state to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The TTAG has sought the formation of a state tourism board to undertake promotion activities.