Former Goa MP Gopalrao Mayekar passes away at 87

Former Member of Parliament, ex-education minister, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader, educationist, Marathi lover and social worker Gopalrao Mayekar passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim. He was 87.

According to information available, he was not keeping well and undergoing treatment at the GMC. He breathed his last around 9 pm on Thursday and will be cremated at the Vaikunthadham Crematorium at Dattawadi in Mapusa. He is survived by his wife Usha, sons and a daughter.

Mayekar was a writer, teacher and social worker, who contributed immensely towards the welfare of the state. He was elected to the Goa legislative assembly in

March 1967 and was a cabinet minister in the second cabinet of Dayanand Bandodkar government. He was the minister for Education, Public Health and Public Works.

He was former president of Gomantak Marathi Academy and also a member of the advisory board for Marathi. He was also the ex-principal of VNS Bandekar College of Commerce, Mapusa. He was a Marathi lover and the recipient of Kala Academy award for best poetry in 1987 apart from other awards.

Expressing his condolences, leader of the opposition Digambar Kamat said, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of ex-Member of Parliament, ex-minister, writer, thinker, educationist and true Goan Prof Gopalrao Mayekar. He will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the welfare of the state. Condolences to his family. May his Aatma attain sadgati.”