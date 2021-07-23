Congress taking steps to avert defections: Girish

According to Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president

Girish Chodankar, the Congress party has explored “legal and social measures” to prevent defection of its MLAs in the future. In an interview with Rohan Shrivastav, the senior Congress leader said they will consider aligning with other political parties ahead of the assembly elections only after checking the credibility and past experience with those parties.

Q: The biggest task before the Congress in Goa is to rebuild people’s trust that the party candidates will not switch over to the BJP. Please tell us in detail how you can do it?

BJP has lost everything with its misrule in the last nine years. The party with a difference stands exposed with its fakery and ‘jumla’ politics. We are confident that the Congress party will form the government in 2022. No one is interested in joining BJP now and no one will commit political suicide by joining them in the near future. We will select our candidates in a consultative process with people’s participation. In a democracy, people’s power is supreme and we will empower the people. We will ensure that our chosen candidates are committed to party ideology and the people of Goa. We have also worked out legal and social measures to tackle it.

Q: Can you please elaborate on “legal and social measures” which you are saying that the party has explored to prevent the defection of MLAs in the future?

We need to have socio-political pressure as well as legal commitment and some more measures, which I cannot disclose to you at this stage.

Q: How do you plan to reclaim the constituencies of the MLAs who switched over to the BJP? How has the party been working to win those constituencies?

Congress party has a strong mass base in all 40 constituencies. We have our plan ready and we will announce our strategy at the right time. We need not have to reclaim any constituency. It is the greedy elected MLAs who have switched over to BJP for their selfish motives. Our voters and supporters are still with the party and you will realise it soon. In all these ten constituencies, we have three to four able leaders.

The defectors knew it well and hence chose the shortcut route of defection. If they had guts, they should have resigned and re-contested on the BJP symbol; all would have lost their deposits. We are already on the ground and reaching out to the people and receiving overwhelming support.

Q: The party organisation in the state is very weak compared to the BJP. How have you tried to strengthen it?

BJP is not only weak, it is a failed and collapsed party that is currently surviving on support from imported MLAs. We are strong at grassroots levels. We are actually on the ground but away from seeking publicity. Only Congress reached out to the people with a helping hand during the COVID pandemic. Our youth wing team saved hundreds of lives with oxygen supplies in the second wave. We have received tremendous support for our agitation on the fuel price hike. We don’t want to publicise photos of our social work to take cheap publicity like BJP. We have made a place in the hearts of people and are confident that people will bless us. Our party basically is mass-based but slowly we are also in the process of simultaneously making it cadre-based. Congress is deep-rooted and as strong as it was before. When we were having 17 MLAs, individuals and regional political parties refused to align with us; today when we have been reduced to five MLAs, many want to join and align with us and this itself proves how strong we are and our relevance in politics today.

Q: Is it not that the party suffers due to uncertainty over who will be the GPCC president?

Congress party has a glorious history of its contribution to nation-building. More than the individual, the ideology of the party is a driving force. We follow the democratic process in every decision making and hence you as a media person feel that there is uncertainty. No one is indispensable. We have the spirit of Congress which motivates our workers and makes the organisation strong and vibrant. We all here work irrespective of whether we have positions or not. Even during the consultation process, party work has not stopped. Last assembly elections, even though I was not the PCC president of the party, I was asked to carry out a 210-kilometre padayatra. We walked for 17 days in the hot sun to spread the message of the party. Many Congressmen went from house to house all over Goa.

Q: What will be your party’s main planks in the assembly elections?

It is for sure that Congress is forming the government in 2022. We will give a government that will protect the identity of Goa and will not impose anything on people against their wishes just like we did in the past with the scrapping of regional plan, SEZ etc. We will ensure that Goan youth get employment opportunities and take action to start our main economy drivers like legal mining, tourism industry. We will scrap all projects causing destruction to the environment and wildlife. We have the challenging task of getting the state out of financial emergencies as our liabilities have crossed the dangerous Rs 26,000-crore mark. The complete failure of the BJP in handling the economy, COVID and overall administration with an all-time high corruption is now known to each and every Goan. BJP mishandled COVID, people died for want of oxygen. They are all out to convert Goa into a coal hub to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crony club. They have pushed Goa into bankruptcy with thousands of Goan youth losing jobs. BJP failed to generate even 5,000 jobs in the last nine years. Corruption is at its peak.

Q: How would the Congress have handled the COVID pandemic and job creation if it was in power?

Congress party has always adopted a consultative process when it comes to policy decisions. We would have formed a taskforce of experts and given them full powers to handle and manage the pandemic. We would have never organised celebrations and events when people are dying.

If you check the data, you will find that Congress party governments in Goa consistently worked to create employment opportunities. Our governments gave jobs to the locals. Even the staff in the sports department that was given permanent job letters two days back were actually recruited by the Congress government. Unfortunately, BJP took nine years to regularise them. Such tussles between Chief Minister and Health Minister would have been averted. With the first death due to COVID, we could have raised alarm to fix gaps on a war footing. We could have saved over 200 deaths, which were purely due to mishandling. When the first few cases of COVID were reported last year at Mangor Hill in Vasco, the government ought to have taken timely decisions to prevent the outbreak of the disease, which later spread across the state.

Q: Will the Congress have an alliance with any party, particularly the Goa Forward Party?

I am happy that many political parties, Independent MLAs, ex-MLAs, professionals, activists and young politicians are showing their willingness to join the Congress party or have an alliance with us. Many young leaders have joined. This is an indication that we are strong. We have offers from many. We need to check the credibility of the particular individual or party, our past experience with them and accordingly, decide. Right now, our leadership has asked us to focus in all 40 constituencies. They will take appropriate decisions regarding the same after consulting the local Congressmen and social leaders.