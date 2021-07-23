Corteva to co-lead in promoting rice production in UP

IANS

Lucknow

Corteva Agriscience, the global agriculture company, and the 2030 Water Resources Group (2030 WRG), hosted by the World Bank Group, has signed a project to promote sustainable rice production in Uttar Pradesh.

The project has been conceived to build the capacity of farmers on the Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technique of rice cultivation thus enabling sustainable livelihood for farmers.

This project, called ‘Enhancing Landscape level Sustainability for Rice Production in Uttar Pradesh’, provides a framework for transforming 40,000 acres of land from traditional methods of transplanting rice to the DSR technique.

This three-year project will promote sustainable livelihood in agriculture, build the capacity of farmers on the DSR technique of rice cultivation through various training programs, field demonstration sessions, market linkages, market-based sustainability financing and agronomy assistance leading to their socio-economic empowerment.

Through the project, Corteva will also assist farmers with hybrid seeds and mechanized sowing services as well as, help in soil testing and management of weeds and pests on the farms.

Applying these practices can lead to 35-37 per cent reduction in water usage in rice farming, better soil health and reduced greenhouse gas emissions (by 20-30 per cent), supporting climate resilient precision agro-forestry in the state.

Tim Glenn, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of Corteva Agriscience said in the statement, “This project implements holistic agronomic interventions that encourage farmers to adopt DSR.” Karin Krchnak, Program Manager of 2030 WRG, said, “The project will ensure that the farmers get access to integrated solutions that deliver transformative value chains.”