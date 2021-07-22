Reduce gap between jabs for school staff, Goa requests Centre

NT NETWORK

Panaji

As the state is contemplating to restart physical classes at the higher educational institutions, the Goa government has requested the Centre to reduce the gap between the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the current 84 days to 30 days for the teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday informed that his government has written to the Union Health Ministry requesting it to reduce the gap between the two shots of COVID vaccine for the teaching and non-teaching staff and added that the state government would be waiting for approval from the Centre.

“The relaxation in time gap between the two doses of vaccine is sought for teachers, non-teaching staff, Bal Rath drivers etc who come in contact with children. This will help ensure safety of children when schools restart in due course of time,”

Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also hinted at restarting physical classes for the students of Classes X and XII in the first phase. “Maximum number of teachers and school staff should get vaccinated on priority,” he asserted.

He said the state government also aims at completing with the second dose of vaccination for all residents of Goa by September 30, 2021.

The state has set a target of July 30 for vaccinating all eligible Goa residents with the first dose of the vaccine. Sawant had on Tuesday claimed that 85 per cent of the eligible people in Goa have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, speaking at a function in Sakhali on Wednesday, Sawant said physical classes for students of Std X and Std XII will be restarted once 100 per cent vaccination is achieved in the state. He also said Goa has become the first state wherein 90 per cent of the population has been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID vaccine.