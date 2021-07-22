Rahul’s rendezvous today with top Goa Cong leaders

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Taking cognisance of the differences presently existing in the state unit of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi has convened a meeting of the top brass of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, including GPCC president Girish Chodankar, in New Delhi on July 22 at 4 pm.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a secret survey carried out by the four observers, who were sent to Goa by the top Congress leader following the visit of All India Congress Committee in-charge for Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao, last month.

As per highly placed sources in the party, the report submitted to Gandhi by them has clearly stated that Congress can regain power in Goa only if maximum new and young faces are given candidature and party maintains distance from all those who helped the Bharatiya Janata Party come to power in the state.

The report has also made a few blunt observations about the non-aggressive role of leader of the opposition Digambar Kamat in taking the government head on. However, Kamat has managed to score some brownie points due to his active participation in the GPCC activities.

Failure of the GPCC co-ordination committee headed by Ramakant Khalap and party MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco to enroll new members and revamp the party organisation has also been reported by the observers in their report, the sources maintained.

Besides Chodankar, five MLAs of the party from Goa, South Goa Member of Parliament Francisco Sardinha and Khalap have been asked to attend the meet.

Pratapsingh Rane, the senior-most legislator, is not expected to attend the meeting on health grounds, while Ponda MLA Ravi Naik is not keen to participate in the meeting for personal reasons, informed sources close to them.

Although the agenda for this meeting has not been

revealed as per the participants of the meeting, highly placed sources in the party informed that Gandhi is aware of the internal disagreements in the Goa unit of the party over the issue of appointment​ of new GPCC president, and wants to give an ultimatum to the senior leaders of his party from Goa as regards either observing discipline in the party or be ready to move to the party’s advisory group, on the lines of Margadarshak Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Leader of the opposition, Digambar Kamat, when contacted said that so far he has no intimation of the meeting and would leave for Delhi in case he is called. Chodankar was unreachable for his comment.

Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro, who left for the national capital Wednesday evening, told this daily that although he has no idea about the agenda of the meeting, he feels that the chaos presently witnessed in the GPCC could be the reason. “I am, however, going to put it across at the meeting that I am not interested in heading the GPCC,” he informed.

Sardinha, who is in Delhi, maintained that the matter as regards GPCC president​ is very important​, especially as the assembly election in the state is fast approaching.

Sardinha had earlier stated that if Chodankar remains the GPCC president, it would be the end of Congress in Goa. He had also alleged about misappropriation of party funds by the GPCC president.

Khalap, on the other hand, stated that the meeting may have been called to discuss the preparations for the forthcoming state assembly polls. “I will put across my views on what should be the party policy for the activities of the party in Goa as also the party agenda for assembly election,” he informed, adding that the issue of GPCC president is bound to come up at the meeting.

Khalap is in the running for the post of GPCC president.

Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said that he will definitely bring up the issue of the GPCC president. “It is an important issue and I will definitely discuss it with Rahul Gandhi,” he maintained. It may be noted that Lourenco had also raised the issue of misuse of party funds and non-maintenance of accounts.

Incidentally, All India Congress Committee in-charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao had earlier told this daily that “the non-performing old guards of the Congress party in Goa could possibly be sidelined by relegating them under a group of senior party mentors.”

The July 22 meeting convened by Rahul Gandhi could see such a warning being given to the participants of the meet.