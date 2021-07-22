Nadda to arrive tomorrow on two-day visit

NT NETWORK

Panaji

National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party J P Nadda will visit Goa on July 23 and July 24.

He had to cancel his Goa visit scheduled earlier this month, due to some pressing engagements in New Delhi.

Nadda will be holding a series of meetings with the state BJP leadership. He is also expected to meet members of different wings of the party in the state, including the social media wing in the wake of the upcoming Goa assembly

polls.

Nadda’s visit could be followed by many other national BJP leaders, to oversee the preparations of the party in Goa for the forthcoming state assembly election.