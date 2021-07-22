Mahadayi Tribunal term extended by a year

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The central government has extended the term of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal by one more year, till August 19, 2022.

Advocate General Devidas Pangam confirmed to this daily on Wednesday evening that the term of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal has been extended by one more year by the government of India. This is the fourth extension given to the Tribunal since August 2018.

The Tribunal was constituted in 2010 to resolve the River Mhadei water sharing dispute between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal had passed an order in August 2018 on the sharing of water from the Mhadei basin.

The Tribunal had requested the central government to extend the period for submission of its further report, for a period of one year with effect from August 20, 2021. In response to this, the central government has extended the term period to August 19, 2022 for submission of the further report by the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.