Admissions to XI science without entrance test invalid

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The directorate of education has asked all the higher secondary schools (HSSs) in Goa to desist from enrolling students for XI science stream, without the results of a special common entrance test to be conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, and all such admissions would be rendered invalid.

“Any such violation(s) will be viewed seriously,” stated a directorate of education (DoE) circular issued by director of education D R Bhagat.

“This is with reference to a news item in a leading daily, wherein it was alleged that some of the higher secondary schools have already started giving admission(s) to students in class XI in science stream,” it added, pointing out, “As already aware, it is once again clarified that the admissions to class XI in science stream should be done based on the results of an examination that will be conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary

Education and any admission(s) granted without the basis of the said Goa Board entrance exam result will be rendered invalid.”

‘The Navhind Times’ had first reported that “many of the higher secondary schools have been already giving admissions to students in the class XI science stream, either based on their digital result sheets or after receiving hefty donations.” “Those students, who have been admitted to the science stream, have further been directed to pay their annual fees,” the news report had added.

The Goa Board has already informed that the common entrance test would be held either on July 27 or July 28.