Remembering Antonio Moraes

NT BUZZ

Tiatr Academy of Goa (TAG) celebrated the birth anniversary of pioneer of Khell Tiatr, late Antonio Moraes at the conference hall of Tiatr Academy Goa. The celebration was held in the presence of president, Menino Fernandes; vice president, Mario Menezes; member secretary, Suresh Divkar and the officials of TAG in adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines.

During the programme, the portrait of the late tiatrist was garlanded at the hands of the president followed by other authorities. On the occasion, the president and vice president of TAG spoke in details about Moraes’ achievements and contribution in the field of Khell Tiatr. The vote of thanks was delivered by Divkar. The programme was coordinated by Meleeta Rodrigues.